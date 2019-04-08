Monro (MNRO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has $82.89 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.95.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Monro had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $310.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $776,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,684.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Monro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Monro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

