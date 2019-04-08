Monday, Important US stock indexes fared

U.S. stock indexes took a round trip Monday, erasing their early-morning losses to end the day near to where they began.

Even the S&P 500 eked out a small gain, enough to conquer its winning run to eight times, its greatest at a season and a halfhour. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended reduced due to another loss for Boeing.

Get alerts:

Most stock movements were only small, and the marketplace was nearly evenly divided between winners and losers as investors looked forward to a hectic week for economies with updates scheduled to corporate earnings, the U.S. market and international commerce.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 climbed 3.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,895.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 83.97, or 0.3 percent, to 26,341.02.

The Nasdaq composite rose 15.19, or 0.2%, to 7,953.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3.55, or 0.2 percent, to 1,579.00.

For the year:

The S&P 500 consists of 388.92 points, approximately 15.5 percent.

The Dow is up 3,013.56 points, approximately 12.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,318.61 points, or 19.9%.