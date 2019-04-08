Monday, Important US stock indexes fared

U.S. stock indexes took a round trip Monday, erasing their early-morning losses to end the day near to where they began.
Even the S&P 500 eked out a small gain, enough to conquer its winning run to eight times, its greatest at a season and a halfhour. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended reduced due to another loss for Boeing.
Most stock movements were only small, and the marketplace was nearly evenly divided between winners and losers as investors looked forward to a hectic week for economies with updates scheduled to corporate earnings, the U.S. market and international commerce.
The S&P 500 climbed 3.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,895.77.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 83.97, or 0.3 percent, to 26,341.02.
The Nasdaq composite rose 15.19, or 0.2%, to 7,953.88.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3.55, or 0.2 percent, to 1,579.00.
For the year:
The S&P 500 consists of 388.92 points, approximately 15.5 percent.
The Dow is up 3,013.56 points, approximately 12.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,318.61 points, or 19.9%.