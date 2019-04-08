Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

MBT stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,594,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 146,973 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,020,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 262,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,148,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 272,900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 572.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 1,917,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.