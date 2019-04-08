MOAC (MOAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $31,552.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, MOAC has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. MOAC has a market capitalization of $45.79 million and $31,552.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00014012 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000583 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About MOAC

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC's total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. MOAC's official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC's official website is moac.io

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

