MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,679 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,745,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804,647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 4,198.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,368 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 199.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 499,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 487,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.34.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

