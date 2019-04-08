MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in Gap Inc (GPS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in GAP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GAP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 44,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

