MML Investors Services LLC Has $266,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,473,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 19,536,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,623,214,000 after buying an additional 1,664,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,892 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,794,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,341,000 after acquiring an additional 858,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 49,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.83 per share, for a total transaction of $6,587,915.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,824,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,134,783.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $39,749,027. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $132.22 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

