Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Weighs in on Devon Energy Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,799,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,641,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,801 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2,129.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

