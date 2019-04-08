Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,332,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 381,568 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 596,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,878. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

