Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB) Insider Purchases £137.70 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 51 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($179.93).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £138.18 ($180.56).

On Friday, February 8th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 48 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £135.84 ($177.50).

Shares of MAB traded up GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 271.44 ($3.55). The company had a trading volume of 96,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.40 ($3.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.22 ($3.82).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

