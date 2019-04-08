Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 1,701 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,387. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

