MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,333,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

CSCO stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

