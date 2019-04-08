MindCoin (MND) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One MindCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. MindCoin has a market cap of $44,691.00 and $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MindCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MindCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MindCoin Profile

MindCoin (CRYPTO:MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz . MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MindCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MindCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MindCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.