Millennium Management LLC Sells 253,887 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,543,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,742 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,148,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/millennium-management-llc-sells-253887-shares-of-global-blood-therapeutics-inc-gbt.html.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.