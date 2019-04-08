Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 152,558 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9,897.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,839 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 106,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,445,000 after buying an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:SNP opened at $80.93 on Monday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.8715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.47. This represents a yield of 9.72%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

