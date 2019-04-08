Millennium Management LLC Acquires 294,346 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294,346 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,977,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after buying an additional 1,028,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,512,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,327,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,192,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.91 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

