Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $424,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/microchip-technology-inc-mchp-shares-bought-by-townsend-associates-inc.html.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.