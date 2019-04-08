Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $390,000 Stake in First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 371.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,701,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,598,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,035,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 175,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

