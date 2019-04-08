Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 369.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,664,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $645,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

