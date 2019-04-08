Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 379.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 960,820.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 278,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,257 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $76.78 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $205,095.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $56,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $44,804.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,272 shares of company stock worth $1,320,366. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

