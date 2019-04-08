Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 7,987 Shares of Instructure Inc (INST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 356.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Instructure were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Instructure by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after acquiring an additional 108,433 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $40,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter worth $2,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Instructure alerts:

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,653 shares of company stock worth $693,658. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 7,987 Shares of Instructure Inc (INST)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-acquires-7987-shares-of-instructure-inc-inst.html.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST).

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.