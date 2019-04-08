MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,372 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,372 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,726,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,842,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,872 shares of company stock worth $5,281,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

