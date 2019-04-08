MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avaya by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,816,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,335,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after buying an additional 184,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Avaya by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,335,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after buying an additional 184,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,469,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after buying an additional 210,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 3,283,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 273,218 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Avaya had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays upgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-675000-holdings-in-avaya-holdings-corp-avya.html.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.