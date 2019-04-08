Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,700,000 after acquiring an additional 939,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $73,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,216 shares of company stock worth $2,465,617. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

