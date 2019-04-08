Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.85 ($117.27).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €101.85 ($118.43) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

