Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.85 ($117.27).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €101.85 ($118.43) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

