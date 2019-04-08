Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Medidata Solutions posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Medidata Solutions has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $938,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the third quarter worth $229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

