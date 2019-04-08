Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) PT Set at $6.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, General Counsel Shruti H. Patel sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $48,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

