MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0034 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $7,734.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.03393527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01676922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.62 or 0.05769304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.01325885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00135515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.01358309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00342426 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033450 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

