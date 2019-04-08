MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0034 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $7,734.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.03393527 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01676922 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.62 or 0.05769304 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.01325885 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00135515 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.01358309 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00342426 BTC.
- Nano (NANO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033450 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile
Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]
MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
