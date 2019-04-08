McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Monday, December 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.56 ($1.80).

LON MCS opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.68) on Monday. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 96.05 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 144.40 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $692.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

