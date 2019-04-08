Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $950,187.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $950,187.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.02585765 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00490558 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00022859 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019627 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006471 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.