Matchpool (GUP) Price Hits $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $163,924.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00349713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.01597953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00243109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001098 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.