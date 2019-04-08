Management Resource Solutions (MRS) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Management Resource Solutions PLC (LON:MRS) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Approximately 375,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Management Resource Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63.

In other Management Resource Solutions news, insider John Zorbas purchased 4,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £89,000 ($116,294.26).

About Management Resource Solutions (LON:MRS)

Management Resource Solutions PLC provides support services for the mining and construction sectors in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's maintenance support services include structural repair and fabrication services to mining equipment, components, and machinery; mechanical services, including machine rebuild, machine repairs, and diagnostic monitoring of heavy to light machinery in the heavy construction and mining industries; automotive related services; mobile services, such as field, industrial, line boring, and liquid nitrogen services; and electrical services.

