Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $91.56 and a one year high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $143.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/madrigal-pharmaceuticals-inc-mdgl-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.