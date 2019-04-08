Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 87,600 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3,020.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,673,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,746 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 978,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 919,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,451,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.46 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $63.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

