Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $138.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

