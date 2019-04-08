Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,780 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,992,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,277,000 after buying an additional 352,786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,755,000 after acquiring an additional 539,603 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

BNS stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

