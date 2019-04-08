Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of VKTX opened at $10.63 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $765.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

