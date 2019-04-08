MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. 226,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.35. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $70,884.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,345.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $153,816 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

