Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Holdings Cut by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 698,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 663,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $132.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

