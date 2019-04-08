LRM Coin (LRM) Market Cap Reaches $294,204.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. LRM Coin has a market cap of $294,204.00 and $5,893.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LRM Coin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One LRM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002301 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, STEX, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00345641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.01579639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00240996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001069 BTC.

LRM Coin Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 2,433,774 coins and its circulating supply is 2,433,748 coins. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com . LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

