LQD (LQD) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Day

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One LQD token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, LQD has traded flat against the dollar. LQD has a market cap of $0.00 and $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00348954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.01594886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00241873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001097 BTC.

LQD Profile

LQD’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LQD’s official website is liquidity.network . LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . LQD’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling LQD

LQD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LQD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LQD using one of the exchanges listed above.

