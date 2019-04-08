LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 807,507 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 3,571.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 375,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 365,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($2.54). Maiden had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 97.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.71 million during the quarter.

In other Maiden news, Director Yehuda Neuberger purchased 111,917 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $90,652.77. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,591. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,633 shares of company stock worth $130,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

