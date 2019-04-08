Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH makes up approximately 1.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

