Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,778 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $242,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 722,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 33,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $88.33. 7,082,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $4,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,428,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,167,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.49.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

