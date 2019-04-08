Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 9,115 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 558,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 523,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. 947,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,003. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $584.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,222,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,046,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,896.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,003,918 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,375,617.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,436.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,978,829 shares of company stock worth $101,772,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

