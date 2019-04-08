Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $32.92 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 254,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,500,000 after purchasing an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $317,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $155,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.75. The company had a trading volume of 788,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,341. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

