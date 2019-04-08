Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $12.32 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. 8,936,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,143,689. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $12.32 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/loring-wolcott-coolidge-fiduciary-advisors-llp-ma-has-12-32-million-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.