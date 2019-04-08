Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $79,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,817. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

