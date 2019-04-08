Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOB. SunTrust Banks downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $624.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $46.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $27,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,514.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,665 shares of company stock worth $440,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 86.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,196,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 118,732 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

