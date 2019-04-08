LiqTech International (LIQT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 16th

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN LIQT opened at $2.00 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,226 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,962 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 466,962 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

